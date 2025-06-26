MOE SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDES 2025 PRE-SERVICE TRAINING SESSIONS 

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, June 24, 2025: Forty-five (45) individuals received certificates of completion from the Ministry of Education on Tuesday, June 24. The certificates symbolizes the successful completion of the first step on their journey to becoming members of the St. Kitts teaching fraternity.

Addressing the aspiring teachers, Chief Education Officer, Mr. Francil Morris, remarked,

“I wish to extend my sincerest gratitude to each and every one of you for your endurance, your focus and of course your full participation. Your commitment over these past days has not only justified your willingness to be a part of our profession [teaching], but it is an indication of your readiness to step into the most critical role in our nation, and that is educating our students. Reflect on the journey you have begun and remain confident in the direction that you are heading.”

Demario Willett and Sonija Abraham expressed gratitude and reflected on their experience, respectively.

“I was very happy to be placed around such like-minded people. Allow me to speak for all prospective teachers when I say we were truly transformed under the theme – Transforming Education through Self Renewal, Holistic Partnerships and Digital Solutions. Every session was informative and engaging”, shared Demario.

“This experience was one like no other, true to the theme – Transforming Education through Self Renewal, Holistic Partnerships and Digital Solutions. I have been exposed to a new view of teaching. We have all received the tools needed to truly be an inspiration to our students,” shared Sonija.

