MOE ST. KITTS AND NEVIS JOINS REGIONAL LAUNCH OF THE D-OHPC

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, November 13, 2025: The Ministry of Educationin St. Kitts and Nevis joined other OECS member states in the simultaneous launch of the Digital OECS Harmonized Primary Curriculum (D-OHPC), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at transforming primary education across the region.

The launch on Thursday, November 13, marked a historic milestone in the modernization of the education system within the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). The D-OHPC introduces a fully digital, harmonized curriculum designed to provide students across member territories with equitable access to high-quality learning resources and consistent educational standards.

Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, underscoredthe initiative as a transformative step toward reshaping the educational framework of St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider OECS region.

“The D-OHPC is a bold statement that signifies the readiness of our Federation to embrace innovation, equity, and excellence in learning. It reflects our shared commitment to prepare every child for a future that demands creativity, critical thinking, and adaptability. It aligns with our enhanced curriculum and introduces: a harmonized, culturally relevant curriculum, digital tools and AI-powered planners to support teachers in lesson planning and assessment, inclusive learning environments, ensuring that our children’s needs are met regardless of ability, and blended learning options, both online and offline, to overcome connectivity challenges. This is more than an upgrade, it is a transformation of how we teach, how students learn, and how we collaborate as a region.

Director, Curriculum Development Unit, Mrs. Amanda Serrant-Edmeade, reflected on the Federation’s journey to update its educational programs, which began in 2018 through nationwide stakeholder consultations. She noted that the initiative established guiding documents for key subjects focused on fairness, accessibility, and modern skills essential to success.

“These frameworks are more than just academic blueprints—they reflect our commitment to inclusivity, equity, and the nurturing of 21st-century competencies such as critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, and technological literacy, among others, skills essential for thriving in our global environment. This hub is not just a tool—it is a symbol of our commitment to innovation, equity, and excellence in learning.”

The D-OHPC is part of the OECS Education Sector Strategy, which envisions “Every Learner Succeeding.” It reflects a unified regional effort to modernize teaching practices and prepares students to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

