CDC ranks St. Kitts and Nevis one of the lowest risk destinations during COVID-19 pandemic

Photo caption: Tourists flock beaches on Nevis as Federation’s travel restrictions ease

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 12, 2022) – – The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States has now put St. Kitts and Nevis at Level 1 on its COVID-19 travel recommendations, the agency’s lowest-risk category for travel during the pandemic.

The CDC updated its rankings on Monday, April 11, and the Federation is one of only two destinations in the region to earn the coveted ranking, the other being St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation of St. Kitts and Nevis is applauding local authorities for successfully managing the COVID-19 outbreak. Mr. Brantley is also the Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

“I wish to commend the National COVID-19 Task Force headed by Abdias Samuel and the Nevis Task Force headed by Dr. Judy Nisbett for their herculean efforts on behalf of us all. It is their efforts and the army of frontline workers who have pushed our vaccination and public education campaigns and stood firm in the fight against COVID-19 why St. Kitts and Nevis can now enjoy being ranked as one of the lowest risk destinations in the world by the CDC.

Photo caption: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation of St. Kitts and Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration

“This augurs well for those wishing to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis and we look forward to welcoming guests to experience our renowned hospitality in a safe environment for them and their families.”

Over the past several weeks St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded single digit figures daily for new cases and in most instances, recorded zero new cases. As at April 11, the Federation had just 5 active cases and boasts one of the highest vaccination rates in the region with almost 80 percent of the adult population being fully vaccinated.

Several Caribbean destinations and larger popular travel powerhouses such as the United Kingdom (UK) remain at LEVEL 4 with the CDC warning to “avoid travel to these destinations”.

