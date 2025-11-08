MOE SCHOOL COUNSELLORS NETWORK HOSTS ANNUAL NATIONAL CAREER FAIR

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, November 07, 2025: The Ministry of Education (MOE) School Counsellors Network hosted its first annual National Career Fair under the theme “Developing Skills; Designing Careers for the Future” on Thursday, November 06. The event marked a major highlight of the Network’s ongoing commitment to guiding students toward purposeful and fulfilling career paths.

The fair brought together students, educators, and professionals from a wide range of industries, including healthcare, business, law enforcement, technology, and the creative arts. It provided an interactive space for students to explore different professions, learn about academic and vocational pathways, and understand the skills required to thrive in today’s evolving job market.

Mrs. Sasha-Gay McDermott, Guidance Counsellor Coordinator, expressed her satisfaction with the turnout and level of engagement at the event.

“I think today’s career fair was a success,” she said. “We have a number of students who passed through this morning, and a number who are passing through this afternoon. They were able to engage, ask the businesses questions, get information, and be exposed to different career pathways. So, I think today was a great experience overall.”

Among the many exhibitors was Lizca Bass of LBASS.ART STUDIO, who praised the initiative for giving students a broader view of career possibilities.



“I think it’s a good experience. I love the idea of having the students come out and see all the different options of careers besides doctor, lawyer, nurse, and engineer. It also gives the small businesses the opportunity to showcase their product and see what sparks the children’s interest. Hopefully, we get them to want to be entrepreneurs, open their own businesses, or even work with some of the small companies that you see.”

Representatives from various organizations and institutions commended the initiative, noting that such events are vital in preparing young people to meet the demands of a rapidly changing workforce.

The National Career Fair formed part of the Career Week of Activities, which was officially launched on Monday, November 03, and included activities such as Parent-Child Finding your Niche. The activities culminate on Friday, November 07, with the “Career Wear and Share” event in schools across the island.

-30-