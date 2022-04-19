MOURNING PERIOD FOR FORMER PREMIER OF NEVIS VANCE AMORY

His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D has issued a Notice in relation to the Official Mourning Period in observance of the passing of Ambassador His Excellency Vance Winkworth Amory J.P.

By virtue of the powers in him vested, he has ordered that the Official Period of Mourning in respect of the passing of Ambassador His Excellency Vance Winkworth Amory, J.P. shall be Wednesday, 20th April, 2022 to Saturday, 30th April, 2022 both days inclusive.

The public is, therefore, to be guided accordingly.