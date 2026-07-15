MINISTRY OFFICIALS VISIT BHS CONSTRUCTION SITE WITH STAKEHOLDERS

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Wednesday, July 15, 2026: Minister of Education Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and a team of Ministry Officials, accompanied by other stakeholders and the BHS Management Team took a tour to assess progress on the construction of the New Basseterre High School on Friday, July 10.

Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley expressed satisfaction with the achievements to date and looks forward to the successful completion of the educational superstructure within the projected timeframe.



“I thought it was important for us to bring all the various stakeholders together so that they can see what is happening and understand the construction process. I am happy that the Project Manager will provide us with an update about the ongoing development.”

Project Manager, Preconco St. Kitts Limited, Luis Martinez, elaborated on the sequence of phases to achieve the primary objective of completion and full functionality in 14 months.



“Currently we have started the construction of Building B and Building A which are classroom buildings. Next week we will start digging into the foundation for Building C (the auditorium), which is the most important building for the site at this point in time. Right now, we are pouring the “off’ stem walls and last column of Building B. Next week, we will continue work by placing the frail and pouring the slab to facilitate the start of the pre-cast element.”



Mr. Martinez informed the team that the structure of Building B is expected to be completed in two and a half months.

Ausitn Farier, Director Dept. Planning and Secretary of Development of Control Planning Board, outlined their role in this major project.



“We are responsible for ensuring that this development goes according to the approved drawings. We are regularly monitoring the development, as we are always on site at different times for the different phases to ensure that the building is built to code and built on time in accordance with the approved drawings.”



Principal of Basseterre High School, Mr. Damon Bacchus, commended the Minister for delivering on his commitment and welcomed the construction of the new school.

“We are extremely excited! I am very excited personally; this is my Alma Mater. Coming back to the BHS grounds brought back a number of memories; interschool, the various sports days and just moving from one campus to the other. It is exciting to see the progress that is taking place at Basseterre High School. We would like to thank Minister Hanley for this opportunity.”



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