Ministry of Health: Adequate amounts of oxygen at the hospital

The Ministry of Health was recently made aware of several social media posts, claiming that there is a lack of oxygen supply at the JNF General Hospital. The Ministry categorically denies these claims!



The claims are spurious and mischievous, and the Ministry condemns this falsehood as an attempt to foster negative sensationalism to bring the institution and the Ministry into disrepute

The Ministry hereby emphatically informs the general public that there is and has always been adequate amounts of oxygen at the hospital.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Health is aware of two recent fatalities central to these claims and wishes to extend profound condolences to the grieving families on the loss of their loved ones. The Ministry would also like to inform the public that the circumstances surrounding both deaths are being further reviewed and the families will be informed, accordingly. The Ministry must however confirm that the aforementioned deaths are not associated with a lack of oxygen at the hospital, nor are they related to the absence of oxygen within its emergency response vehicles and units.

The Ministry is also satisfied that the standard protocol to ensure ambulances are continually maintained in a well-equipped state with the necessary supplies and staff to respond urgently and manage emergency situations has not been breached and reaffirms its commitment to having adequate supplies of essential resources at all times at the JNF General Hospital and promoting the highest quality of care always for best health outcomes.

APRIL 16, 2022

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

