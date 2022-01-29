Nevisian Leroy Chapman apart of Monroe College Track and Field History

Monroe College Mustangs Distance Medley Team: (from left to right) Prince Mcabelo, Mohlouwa Molutsi, Karim Belmahdi and Leroy Chapman

By: T. Chapman, (Content Ideator)

Nevisian student athlete, Leroy Chapman along with his Distance Medley Relay team-mates recorded the fastest time in Monroe College Mustangs program history.

Early last evening at the 2022 Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic, the team of Karim Belmahdi (lead off leg 1200m), Leroy Chapman (2nd leg 400m), Prince Mcableo (3rd leg 800m) and Mohlouwa Molutsi (Anchor Leg Mile) broke the Mustang 8 year old school record for the Distance Medley Relay event.

Their time of 10:01.41 is the fastest time in the NJCAA, (National Junior College Athletic Association) category.

The team has qualified for the National Championships slated for March 4th to 5th, which will be held in Pittsburgh, Kansas.

The Mustangs Men’s Distance Medley Team is currently the top ranked team heading into the Indoor Championships.