Sports

Mikyle Louis etches name in record book with second Century at Warner Park

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
#image_title

First to score a half century, first to score a century and first to score back to back centuries for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes – Mikyle Louis.

Louis scored his second century against Guyana Harpy Eagles in their second round match on Friday.

He followed up his maiden first-class hundred of 113 in the first innings with 130 before hosts Hurricanes were bowled out for 295 in their second innings on the third day of their second-round match in St Kitts.

He struck 11 fours and five sixes from 168 balls.

Louis became only the second Hurricanes batsman and 11th overall to score hundreds in each innings of a match in the modern era of the West Indies Championship (1966 onwards). The first Leeward Islands batsman to accomplish such a feat, is none other than Stuart Williams, the present coach of the Leewards.

Louis copped Man of the Match honours for scoring a century in each innings.

So far for the 2024 season, Louis has scores of 9, 55, 113 and 130 from 2 matches. Presently, he has the most runs in the tournament with 307.

Share this Article
Previous Article PM Dr Drew: New St. Peter’s Main Road will enhance the quality of life for the people
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy