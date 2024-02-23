Farmers Laud Ministry of Agriculture for Support on St. Croix Expedition

Farmers from St. Kitts and Nevis expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Agriculture and Minister Duggins for their unwavering support during their recent trip to the St. Croix Agriculture Food Fair. The journey, made possible by the Ministry’s assistance, marked a significant milestone for the farming community, fostering camaraderie and showcasing the region’s agricultural prowess.

Paulette Peets, a participating farmer, emphasized, “Thanking Minister Duggins for helping us and making it possible for us to be here today at St. Croix farmers fair because the past couple of years, we had to put our hands in our pockets to get here but Mr. Duggins and his ministry made it possible for us to be here this year and I’m thankful.”

Echoing similar sentiments was Claudette Vanderpool who remarked, “It’s a long time we have not been coming and I give gratitude to the Minister. Thank you very much.”

Representative from the St. Kitts Farmers’ Cooperative Society, Solomon Morton added, “I just want to express gratitude to the Ministry of Agriculture for coming on board in supporting us on our trip to St. Croix. It has been a long hard struggle but we are finally at the point that we recognize the need for it and we want to say thanks to the Minister of Agriculture.”

The collaborative effort bore fruit as the delegation secured top honors at the USVI Off Island Exhibition at the Annual Food Fair.

Emontine Thompson, who clinched first place, acknowledged, “We came in first place and I’m here with the Minister of Agriculture of St. Kitts who gave me the support to be here. He really supported me and I want to say thank you. Thank you also to the permanent secretary from St. Kitts.”

Minister Duggins commended the farmers for their dedication, stating, “Thankful to you as farmer in doing your part because at the end of the day, it’s not a ministry thing, it’s not a minister thing, it’s a national thing. Every farmer has to put their hand to the wheel.”

The triumph of Nevis and St. Kitts at the 52nd Annual Agriculture and Food Fair underscores the region’s commitment to advancing food security and bolstering local agriculture.

We extend gratitude to all participants, cooperatives, supporters, and partners whose collective efforts contributed to the success of the expedition.

