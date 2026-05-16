Media Association of St. Kitts and Nevis Elects Executive During Biennial General Meeting

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts —May 15, 2026 — The Media Association of St. Kitts and Nevis successfully held its Biennial General Meeting on Thursday, May 14, during which members elected a new executive team to serve the organization for the upcoming term.

Members voted Andre Huie to continue as President for a third consecutive term, reflecting continued confidence in his leadership and commitment to the development of the media landscape within the Federation.

The newly elected executive is as follows:

Andre Huie — President

Glen Bart — First Vice President

Jermaine Abel — Second Vice President

Chaira Flanders — General Secretary

Tito Chapman — Second Secretary

Jamiella Mc Phail — Communications Director

Mervanne Thompson — Treasurer

The Association welcomed new executive members Chaira Flanders, Tito Chapman and Mervanne Thompson, while also expressing sincere gratitude to outgoing executive members Sharon Richards, Devin Richardson and Natasha Morris for their service, dedication and contributions to the organization over the years.

Speaking following the elections, President Andre Huie outlined the Association’s plans for the upcoming term.

“We’re looking to be doing more initiatives, more training initiatives, and we’re also looking to provide more benefits for our members,” Huie stated. “We’re very excited about this new term and we’re looking forward to it.”

He also thanked members for their continued support and confidence in the leadership team.

“We just want to thank our members once again for reposing confidence in this new executive, and we look forward to what the new term has in store. You can hear and you will hear more from the Media Association over the next couple of years,” he added.

Huie also noted that this term will be his final one as President under the Association’s updated constitution.

“This will be my last term as president. Of course, we added term limits to our constitution, so the president can only serve three consecutive terms,” he explained. “I’m looking forward to making my last term a very impactful one for the association. We’ve done a lot of good work so far, but there’s still more work to be done.”

The Association reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the standards and quality of media work throughout St. Kitts and Nevis through continued professional development initiatives, training opportunities, collaboration, and advocacy on issues affecting media practitioners.

The executive also emphasized the importance of ethical journalism, innovation within the media sector, and fostering greater unity among media professionals across the Federation.

The Media Association of St. Kitts and Nevis thanked members for their participation in the meeting and expressed optimism about the organization’s continued growth and impact in the years ahead.

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