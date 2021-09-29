SKN Covid-19 Update: One death, 27 new Covid-19 cases

By: Staff Writer

St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded another COVID-19 death while cases continue to rise on a daily basis by double digits.

As per Tuesday’s report, the St. Kitts and Nevis Covid-19 Situation Report indicated that the death toll now stands at 13.

Details have not yet been provided on the deceased, their gender and whether that person was from St. Kitts or Nevis.

As per report no. 544 there were 27 new cases of the virus reported in the latest dashboard information provided.

The total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic started is 1,918. To date, 990 persons have recovered and presently there are 915 active cases.

1,585 cases have been recorded on St. Kitts while 333 have been recorded on Nevis.

