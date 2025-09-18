Local News

Male Injured in Halfway Tree Shooting

Police are investigating another shooting incident that occurred Thursday morning in the Halfway Tree area, marking the second reported gun-related attack.

The police confirmed that one male individual sustained a gunshot wound to one of his hands during the incident.

The condition of the victim and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear and no arrests have been reported as of press time.

This incident follows an earlier shooting on the same morning in Newcastle, where another man was reportedly injured and hospitalized.

Police investigations are ongoing. Members of the public with information are encouraged to contact law enforcement or provide tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 707.

