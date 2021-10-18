Young Sugar Girls In Florida for Women’s Concacaf U-17 Tournament

CAPTION: Members of the St. Kitts and Nevis U-17 Women’s Team in Barbados preparing for their trip to Florida.

The Young Sugar Girls are off to Florida to compete in the Women’s Concacaf U-17 Tournament. The tournament will take place from October 20 to November 1, 2021 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA. St. Kitts and Nevis will compete in Group A, with Dominica, US Virgin Islands and Suriname. In Group B, the teams are: Barbados, Curacao and Belize. Group C: Honduras, Anguilla, Guyana and Turks and Caicos Islands.

List of players is as follows:

1. Tatyanna Daley

2.Taquanna Thomas

3.Mikayla Gumbs

4.Sharema Blake

5. Malaika Rouse

6. Trisha Nisbett

7. Kenishqua Liburd

8. Camiele Hendricks

9. Kayzg Boyles

10. Shania Henry

11.Jahzara Claxton

12.Jahsyaa Donovan

13.Jnelle Gerald

14. Jahreynell Leader

15. Shenica Francis

16. Andrecia Slater

17. Kionna Mills – in Barbados

Staff

Jeffrey Hazel – Technical Director

Earl Jones – Head Coach

Samuel Phipps GK Coach/Assistant Coach

Janae Guishard Pine – Physio/Trainer

Diane Browne – Team Manager

Dr. Meriskah Phipps – in Barbados

Changes were announced to the groups and schedule of the tournament, due to a number of teams withdrawing from the competition because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. This led to an uneven number of teams per group, hence Concacaf had to make a decision to reformat the tournament’s group stage to two groups of three teams and one of four teams. At the end of the group stage play, the winner of each group and the best ranked second place finisher will advance to the 2022 Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship. Some of the members of the team would have departed earlier in the week and three left on Saturday from the RLB International Airport. Accompanying the players are Diane Browne as Manager, Technical Director Jeffrey Hazel and Coach Earl Jones. The SKNFA offers best wishes to the team as they represent the Federation at a high level.

-END-