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LOCAL MUSICIAN ‘CHUBBY’ GUNNED DOWN IN KEYS VILLAGE

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

By: T. Chapman

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Keys Village. The victim has been identified as Jermaine ‘Chubby’ Clarke from College Street, lead vocalist of the popular Kollision Band.

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According to initial reports, Clarke had just concluded a performance in Keys when he was attacked. He was reportedly in his vehicle when he was shot multiple times, sending shockwaves across the Federation.


Law enforcement officers responded to the crime scene and have since cordoned off the area as forensic teams continue their investigations.

Up to press time, the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force has not issued an official statement.

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Government Minister with responsibility for Sports, Small Business, Entrepreneurship, Cooperatives and the Creative Economy, Hon. Samal Duggins, confirmed Clarke’s passing in an official statement issued on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

In the statement, Minister Duggins described Clarke as more than just an artist, calling him “a spirit, a presence, and a voice that brought joy, energy, and connection to so many.”

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This incident brings the murder toll to 2 for 2026.

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