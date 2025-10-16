Girish Hiranandani & Company Charged With False Pretense & Money Laundering

The White Collar Crime Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has arrested and charged Girish Hiranandani, also known as “Gary Kumar”, of Fort Tyson Rise, Frigate Bay, St. Kitts; and his company, Shri Krishna Ltd., doing business as Glitter Jewelry at Port Zante, Basseterre, St. Kitts, in connection with offences of Obtaining Money under False Pretense and Money Laundering.

On October 16th, 2025, Mr. Hiranandani was charged with the aforementioned offences committed between December 4th and 24th, 2021. Additionally, the legal entity Shri Krishna Ltd., doing business as Glitter Jewelry, was formally charged with Money Laundering, the offence having been committed during the same period. A copy of the warrant was served on Mr. Hiranandani in his capacity as Director of the company.

In keeping with our zero-tolerance stance on criminal activity, the RSCNPF continues to rigorously investigate all reports of financial crimes to ensure that individuals and entities involved in fraudulent or illicit activities are held fully accountable under the law.

