Lindsay Grant Issues Statement on Circulated Video

The Honourable Lindsay Grant has issued a statement following the release of a video showing a verbal altercation between him and law enforcement officers.

Grant said:

I have seen the videos, I have heard the commentary on the airwaves and I have read the messages regarding the incident between myself and police officers.

While the videos do not display the full extent of the incident that night, I do understand the position that I hold. I regret how the circumstances have been portrayed and I wish to assure the public and the police in particular that I fully support their efforts at the preservation of law and order.

I encourage the police to gather all the evidence and to investigate the full context of the matter.