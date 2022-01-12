SKNLP Leader calls for resignation of Lindsay Grant

Dr. Terrance Drew, the leader of the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party calls for the immediate resignation of the Hon. Lindsay Grant, Minister with responsibility for Tourism, Transport and Posts, following the release of an altercation caught on camera between Minister Lindsay Grant and law enforcement officers.

Dr Drew said:

The SKNLP finds the actions of the sitting Minister of Government and member of Cabinet to be simply appalling, particularly within the present context of a steep spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. This latest incident is one in a growing list of breaches that have been perpetrated by the Minister of Tourism and his resignation has been long overdue.

Mr. Grant must be held accountable for these clear violations that go far beyond anything any member of the public has dared to attempt this far. He must be made an example of.

https://fb.watch/autX7ARwBp/