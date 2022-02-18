Leewards beat Guyana by an innings and 57 runs

By: Tito Chapman

Leeward Islands Hurricanes defeated Guyana Harpy Eagles by an innings 57 runs, in the West Indies Championship, at Queens Park Oval on Thursday with a day to spare.

A complete team effort:

Batting first, Eagles were bowled out for 116, in 34.3 overs. Colin Archibald and Daniel Doram starred with the ball in the 1st innings as both finish with 3 wickets each.

Leewards scored 438-7 in their first innings before declaring. A 152 run partnership between Powell and Hodge set the foundation for the Hurricanes. Terrance Warde topped scored with 78 not out. Keiran Powell (74), Montcin Hodge (71) and Devon Thomas (72) also contributed significantly.

Archibald contributed a fiery 38 from 19 balls hitting 4 maximums in that knock.

Requiring 322 to clear the Leewards lead, the Eagles were bowled out for 265. In the second innings, a five-wicket haul from pace bowler, Alzarri Joseph, capped off a sensational overall Leeward Islands Hurricanes performance.

Summarized scores:

Guyana Harpy Eagles 116 (Anthony Bramble 38, Keemo Paul 20; Daniel Doram 3-16, Colin Archibald 3-29) and 265 (Anthony Bramble 58, Chandrapaul Hemraj 50, Gudakesh Motie 49; Alzarri Joseph 5-94)

Leeward Islands Hurricanes 438-7 declared (Terrance Warde 78 not out, Kieran Powell 74, Devon Thomas 72, Montcin Hodge 71, Jahmar Hamilton 48, Colin Archibald 38; Nial Smith 3-100, Gudakesh Motie 3-119)