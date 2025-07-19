Sports

Leewards, Barbados to contest Rising Stars’ Women’s U19 final

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
5 LEEWARDS WOMEN 2 1

By: T. Chapman

Leeward Islands Women will clash with Barbados Women to determine the champions of this year’s Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 Championships.

Barbados overcame the Leeward Islands by seven wickets ending the preliminary stage unbeaten.

This is the second consecutive year that the Leeward Islands has made it to the finals.

The final will be played at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad. 

Trinidad & Tobago Women and Jamaica Women will play for third place while the Windward Islands and Guyana Women will play for fifth place.

