Leeward Islands Stormers Off To A Winning Start In CWI T20 Blaze

By: Tito Chapman

The Leewards are off to a winning start in the 2026 edition of the CWI T20 Blaze, beating Jamaica by 9 runs.

Batting first, the Leeward Islands Women were off to a rocky start as Qiana Joseph was caught and bowled by Waisome off the first delivery of the innings. Hector and Claxton built a 34 run partnership before Claxton fell for 9.  Hector featured in two other partnerships (18 and 48) with with Boyce and captain Edwards. She top scored with 56 from 55 balls. She struck 6 fours.

Leewards amassed a total of 108/5 in 20 overs.

sportsgraphic 20260113 183327 00001211589542188524150

Hector is the first player to score a half-century century in this year’s tournament.

Jamaica was restricted to 99/8 in their 20 overs. Chedean Nation top scored with an unbeaten 48* while Stafanie Taylor contributed 25.

For the Leeward Islands, Shawnisha Hector, Davronique Maynard and Jahzara Claxton bagged two wickets each while Qiana Jospeh and Amanda Edwards picked up one wicket respectively.

Leeward Islands won by nine runs.

Match Centre

