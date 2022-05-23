Leeward Islands hosting Women trials this week

Leeward Island female cricketers have assembled in Antigua to participate in two trial matches inorder to finalize the Leeward Islands female cricket squad for the upcoming CG Insurance Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze.

A 10 member St. Kitts and Nevis contingent left the Robert L. Bradshaw Airport on Saturday.

The players are as follows:

Nevis

Melicia Clarke

Saneldo Willett

Arsheena Freeman

Rozel Liburd

Tsurhenne Wallace

St. Kitts

Latchmi Cyril

Tynetta McKoy

Davanna Claxton

Mellisa Drew

Keshanna Huggins

One of the trial matches was played today, Monday 23rd May and the other is scheduled for Tuesday 24th May.

The tournament bowls off in Guyana from June 7th.