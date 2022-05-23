Leeward Islands hosting Women trials this week
Leeward Island female cricketers have assembled in Antigua to participate in two trial matches inorder to finalize the Leeward Islands female cricket squad for the upcoming CG Insurance Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze.
A 10 member St. Kitts and Nevis contingent left the Robert L. Bradshaw Airport on Saturday.
The players are as follows:
Nevis
Melicia Clarke
Saneldo Willett
Arsheena Freeman
Rozel Liburd
Tsurhenne Wallace
St. Kitts
Latchmi Cyril
Tynetta McKoy
Davanna Claxton
Mellisa Drew
Keshanna Huggins
One of the trial matches was played today, Monday 23rd May and the other is scheduled for Tuesday 24th May.
The tournament bowls off in Guyana from June 7th.