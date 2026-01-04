LAST LAP HOMICIDE UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

On Friday, January 2nd, 2026, officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force

(RSCNPF) responded to a report of a stabbing incident that occurred in the vicinity of

Independence Square, Basseterre, St. Kitts, between 8:30 PM and 9 PM.

As a result of the incident, one male, identified as Kaden Hanley, age eighteen (18), of Shadwell Estate, St. Kitts, sustained a stab wound to the chest and was transported to

the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital by officers of the Special Services Unit (SSU).

Regrettably, Mr Hanley succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival

at approximately 9 PM.



The scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF, and an autopsy will be

conducted to determine the precise cause of death. Investigations into this matter are

ongoing. Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.



If anyone has any information regarding this incident, the RSCNPF strongly encourages

you to contact the nearest Police station or report anonymously via the Crime Stoppers’

hotline at 707.



The RSCNPF expresses sincere condolences to all who Mr Hanley’s untimely passing has

impacted.



— 30 —