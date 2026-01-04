LAST LAP HOMICIDE UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

On Friday, January 2nd, 2026, officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force
(RSCNPF) responded to a report of a stabbing incident that occurred in the vicinity of
Independence Square, Basseterre, St. Kitts, between 8:30 PM and 9 PM.
As a result of the incident, one male, identified as Kaden Hanley, age eighteen (18), of Shadwell Estate, St. Kitts, sustained a stab wound to the chest and was transported to
the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital by officers of the Special Services Unit (SSU).
Regrettably, Mr Hanley succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival
at approximately 9 PM.
The scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF, and an autopsy will be
conducted to determine the precise cause of death. Investigations into this matter are
ongoing. Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, the RSCNPF strongly encourages
you to contact the nearest Police station or report anonymously via the Crime Stoppers’
hotline at 707.
The RSCNPF expresses sincere condolences to all who Mr Hanley’s untimely passing has
impacted.
— 30 —