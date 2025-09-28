Landmark OECS Apiculture Policy to Launch at CWA 2025 in St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, September 27, 2025 (MOA):

St. Kitts and Nevis will take centerstage in Caribbean agricultural transformation this year as the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) launches its landmark Common Apiculture Policy during the 19th Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA 2025), set for September 29 – October 3, 2025. The unveiling will also coincide with the 9th OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture, making the Federation the epicenter of one of the region’s most important agricultural milestones.

The policy, developed under the EU-funded BioSPACE Programme in collaboration with regional partners, seeks to protect bees as vital pollinators while strengthening the apiculture sector through sustainable practices, standardized approaches, and research-driven strategies.

Speaking on the importance of this initiative, Beekeeper at the Department of Agriculture, Mr. Monroe Tweed, underscored the policy’s relevance to the future of regional beekeeping. He said, “We are going to have a technical paper and presentation presented within CWA so this is something that will be very pertinent for people like beekeepers, people who want to get into the apiculture space and policy makers. What it is basically it is a document about how we would like to flesh out how we [standardize] beekeeping in the region and not just in St. Kitts but this is a document that’s been building up for a number of years with baseline studies funded by Small Grant Programs (SGPs). We would also like to do an IPM which is an Integrated Pest Management paper because bees have their own pests, especially in the climate that we are in. It is an agricultural venture now so we must consider that as good stewards of bees.”

As part of the celebrations, the OECS-CARICOM Caribbean Honey Show will also be featured during CWA 2025, offering patrons the opportunity to taste and purchase honey and related products, including soaps made from beeswax, honey cocktails, pastries, and more. Mr. Tweed explained that the event will also highlight discussions on regional testing across the sector, enhancing quality and market opportunities.

The Honey Judging Contest promises to be a highlight, with categories including Best Commercial Honey Product, Beeswax Block, Matching Pair of Candles, Best in Show, Best Quality, Best Honeycomb, Mead, and others. The technical session is scheduled for Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 1:30 PM in the Saint Vincent Room of the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, while the honey showcase will take place at the 30th Agriculture Open Day and Marine Expo from October 2-3.

-END-

