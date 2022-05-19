Kervin Freeman Announced As the PAM Candidate in Constituency #3

Source: The People’s Action Movement

In fielding its full slate of candidates for the upcoming General Elections, the People’s Action Movement, in a Press Conference held at the OJJ’s Commercial Complex in Camps, earlier today, announced that Mr. Kervin “Milo” Freeman is PAM’s new candidate for Constituency 3.

The popular media personality, has worked at the St. Christopher Air and Seaport (SCASPA), for over 20 years, and currently holds the position of Cargo Operations Manager. Freeman is running in the General Elections for the first time. If elected as a Member of Parliament to represent Constituency 3, Kervin “Milo” Freeman, speaking at the Press Conference, promises to reach and assist all constituents. “I’ve been fortunate enough to hold various roles over my professional life, but the best role I’ve held so far is as a candidate for the People’s Action Movement, as it gives me the opportunity to be in a position to reach out and assist all my constituents, my community, and the country at large.”

Political Leader of the People’s Action Movement, Mr. Shawn Richards, who announced Freeman’s candidacy at the Press Conference, added that Milo, as the new candidate is affectionately called, “will bring transparency, accountability, and openness as a Member of Parliament.

He is not only popular but as an active media personality, he has had a front-row seat to the politics of this Nation, and he knows that the people deserve a government that listens and can identify with the needs of all the people of this country. Milo is a man with his ears to the ground; a man of the people; a man who will bring abled, trusted, and reliable representation to the people of Constituency 3.”

The Political Leader went on to thank the executive and membership of PAM for a robust nomination process, which saw several very good options present themselves for consideration as the candidate for Constituency 3. But in the end, Milo emerged as the candidate who could best serve the needs of the present political climate and execute the duties necessary to aid in the transformation of the constituency and the national political arena.

The People’s Action Movement has, so far, announced six candidates to contest the General Elections, which is expected within the next eighty days. The most recent announcement was Chesley “Barcoleto” Hamilton to represent Constituency 8, who was presented in Cayon on May 18th.