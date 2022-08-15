J. N. FRANCE GENERAL HOSPITAL SOON TO BE OUTFITTED WITH MRI MACHINE

The addition of a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at the Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital will significantly add to the provision of quality healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The acquisition of this machine was a high priority for the now Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, who assumed office on Saturday, August 06, 2022

At the first official Cabinet Meeting held on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Government Headquarters, PM Drew indicated that the machine will be in St. Kitts shortly.

“We have promised the MRI and the money has been allocated for the MRI and we should have it in short order. I have already received the information from the hospital as to the type of MRI and so forth and so we will move quickly,” said Dr. Drew. “Just so you know, just to put the MRI in a room is as big as a bedroom and that can easily and quickly be constructed. We have our own professionals here and the MRI should be up and running.”

Prime Minister Dr. Drew said that the MRI Machine will be affordable for all.

“I have indicated to them that the cost has to be as low as possible and no one will be turned back because they lack the financial resources to get an MRI done. MRI has now become a mainstay in medical practice and as a high-income modern country, our hospital should have that available in quick order as well,” he said.

During the Swearing-in Ceremony of the Members of Cabinet on Saturday, August 13, 2022, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said that healthcare in the Federation needs to be upgraded.

“It is clear that healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis needs a major overhaul. As your Minister of Health, I endeavour to ensure that healthcare is vastly improved for all of us. From patient care to nursing; from increasing supplies of prescription medication to more advanced equipment; from better wages for our healthcare workers to improved healthcare facilities,” he said “You deserve better and your Labour-led government will provide better. You will no longer have to go to a biomedical center if that is your choice.”

Magnetic resonance imaging is a diagnostic exam that uses a combination of a large magnet, radio frequencies and a computer to produce detailed images of organs and structures within the body. MRIs are very useful for examining the brain and spinal cord.

SOURCE: SKNIS