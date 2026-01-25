img 5180
Local News

Kelvon Hutton Charged With Larceny

Kelvon Hutton of Taylor’s Housing Development, Basseterre, St. Kitts, has been charged with the offence of Larceny.

Mr Hutton was charged on January 22nd, 2026, at the Basseterre Police Station.

