Keacy Carty 103*: Leewards Win By 3 Wickets Against West Indies Academy

By: T. Chapman

West Indies batsman Keacy Carty got the first century of the 2022 CG Insurance Super50 tournament which helped the Leeward Islands Hurricanes to beat the West Indies Academy by three wickets in Saturday’s opener in Antigua.

Carty’s knock of 103 not out, included 10 fours and two sixes off of 120 balls. This is Carty’s second List A hundred of his career.

With wickets falling at regular intervals, Carty steered the innings which allowed the Hurricanes tonchase down a target of 191 with 66 balls remaining overs,

Left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop produced an excellent spell of 4-40 from 10 overs despite the loss.

Batting first, West Indies Academy managed to reach 190 for 9 off their 50 overs after the Leewards won the toss and put them in to bat., Kevin Wickham top scored with 44 and Keagan Simmons contributed 43.

Rahkeem Cornwall took 4-42 from 10 overs for the Leewards.