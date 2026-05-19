Kaliyah Jones Qualifies For World Athletics U20 Championships

By: Tito Chapman

Kaliyah Jones Delivers

Nevisian rising sprint sensation, Kaliyah Jones, has etched her name in the record books at Monroe University in New York. Over the weeked, Jones set a new 400m school record, qualified for the 400m final and qualified for the World Athletics U20 Championships while competing at the NJCAA National Chamionships in New Mexico.

Kaliyah Sets New 400m School Record

Jones clocked 54.89 seconds, a new personal best and school record to advance to the 400m final.

Her time is a qualifying standard for the upcoming World Under-20 Championships, scheduled to take place this summer in Oregon, USA.





All American Status Achieved

In the 400m final, Jones finished in 7th place with a time of 56.27 seconds. Her 7th place finish earned her a bronze medal and All American honors.

In college track championships the top 8 finishes on the podium recieve medals and All American honors.

It was a historic weekend for Kaliyah. Coming into the Championships ranked 13th overall, Khaliyah Delivered;

– New School Record

– 400m PB

– Podium Finish

– All American Honors