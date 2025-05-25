Joint Services Conduct Extensive Search for Missing Person on Nevis

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Nevis Division, in collaboration with the St. Kitts-Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, and the Nevis Disaster Management Department, conducted an extensive search operation on Saturday, May 24, 2025, in connection with the ongoing missing person investigation of Mr. Trivon Rogers of Pot Works. Mr. Rogers was last seen on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in the Westbury and Fountain area of Nevis.

The operation was led by Inspector Charles, and other senior officers from the participating agencies. Searches were carried out across multiple challenging terrains including ghauts, banks, caves, and dense vegetation in Westbury, Fountain, Spring Hill, Hog Valley, Shaw’s Road, and Garners. Several abandoned properties in the area were also searched.

Efforts were further supported by family members and friends of Mr. Rogers who joined the operation. Drone technology was deployed to assist in the search, operated by Corporal Wallace and Constable Ali.

In addition to the physical search, house-to-house inquiries were conducted to gather any relevant information that might aid in locating the missing individual.

Despite the comprehensive nature of the operation, which occurred between 6:21 a.m. and 11:14 a.m., Mr. Rogers was not located. The Police Force remains committed to the search and to bringing resolution to Mr. Rogers’ family. We urge anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.

—END—

