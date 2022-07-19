1 Kittitian, 1 Nevisian in Leeward Islands U17 Team
By: Staff Writer
Two players from St. Kitts and Nevis are presently in Trinidad as members of rhe Leeward Islands team for the upcoming U 17 CWI Regional Cricket tournament.
The players are Carlton Pluck of Nevis and Tihuani Stevens of St. Kitts.
The full Leewards team reads as follows:
Nathan Edward (Captain), Jewel Andrew, Wilden Cornwall Jr., T’yanick Honore, Brent Joseph, Randel Longville, Micah McKenzie, Matthew Miller, Samuel Morton, Michael Palmer, Carlton Pluck, Tihuani Stevens, Xaveek Toppin, Yanique Wattley; Sylvester Joseph (Head Coach)
The tournament bowls off today-19th July. The Leewards will faceoff against the Winward Islands at Gilbert Park..
Other first round matches:
Barbados vs Guyana at National Cricket Centre
Trinidad & Tobago vs Jamaica at Inshan Ali Park