JOEL BROWNE CHARGED WITH GUN & AMMO POSSESSION

On September 25th, 2025, officers of the Special Services Unit (SSU) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and the Joint Security Operations TacticalTeam (JSOTT) executed a search warrant on the premises of Joel Browne of ChristChurch, St. Kitts, on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs, arms, and ammunition.

During the search for which Mr. Browne was present, officers discovered the followingitems:

 One (1) Beretta firearm

 Nineteen (19) 9mm rounds of ammunition

 Two (2) twelve (12) gauge cartridges

 One (1) 9mm spent shell

 One (1) bulletproof vest

Mr. Browne and the contraband items were subsequently taken into custody and onSeptember 26th, 2025, he was formally charged at the Basseterre Police Station withthree (3) counts of Possession of Ammunition, and one (1) count of Possession ofFirearm.

The RSCNPF’s work to remove illegal firearms and ammunition from our communities is diligently ongoing. We urge the public to continue reporting suspicious activities to law enforcement.

