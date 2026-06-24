JNF General Hospital Achieves Complete Inpatient Temperature Control Across All General Wards — A First in the Hospital’s History

The Ministry of Health, Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, is pleased to announce the successful installation and commissioning of air conditioning units across the Maternity Ward and the Paediatrics Ward at the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital. This milestone represents the completion of a two-phase air conditioning initiative and marks the first time in the hospital’s history that all five general inpatient ward areas are equipped with full temperature control.

The five inpatient areas now benefitting from air conditioning are: the Medical Ward, the Surgical Ward, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the Maternity Ward, and the Paediatrics Ward.

This achievement is the realisation of a mission championed by the Honourable Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Dr. the Honourable Terrence Drew, who, since 2023, has prioritised the installation of temperature control systems across all patient-facing areas at JNF General Hospital. The impetus for this initiative was grounded in the reality of a changing climate. The traditional reliance on natural ventilation and ambient airflow, which had long served as the hospital’s primary means of managing ward temperatures, was recognised as increasingly inadequate in the face of rising ambient temperatures attributable to climate change. The welfare of patients — persons in a state of vulnerability — demands that the hospital environment meet the highest reasonable standards of comfort and care.

Phase One of the project was completed in December 2023, when air conditioning units were installed and commissioned in the Medical Ward, the Surgical Ward, and the Intensive Care Unit. That installation marked the first time that general patient areas at JNF General Hospital had the benefit of mechanical temperature control.

The current commissioning represents Phase Two, bringing the same standard of comfort to the Maternity Ward and the Paediatrics Ward — areas that serve some of the most sensitive patient populations. Prime Minister and Minister of Health Dr. Drew had set a specific objective of completing this phase ahead of the summer of 2026, the peak heat period for Saint Kitts and Nevis, and the Ministry of Health is pleased to report that this target has been met.

The installation was carried out by Top Class Refrigeration Services, working in close collaboration with the in-house maintenance team at JNF General Hospital. The Ministry of Health commends both teams for their professionalism and commitment to delivering this project on schedule.

Regarding the hospital’s remaining inpatient area — the Mental Health Wing — the Ministry notes that, owing to the specialised clinical environment of that ward and the need for careful consideration of equipment safety in that setting, a tailored approach to temperature management is being developed. In the interim, that area is maintained with adequate ventilation, and patients are closely monitored for comfort and wellbeing. The Ministry remains actively engaged in identifying an appropriate and durable solution for the Mental Health Wing, and this work is ongoing.

The Ministry of Health reaffirms its commitment to continuously improving the standard of care and the physical environment in which patients receive treatment. Admission to hospital is, for most persons, a time of heightened vulnerability, and it is both a responsibility and a privilege of the healthcare system to ensure that the environment in which care is delivered is one of dignity, comfort, and safety.

The Ministry of Health extends its gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed to the success of this initiative, and looks forward to continued progress in advancing the quality of healthcare infrastructure across the Federation.

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