CCM officially launches Federal Election Campaign

By: Tito Chapman

The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) on Saturday, May 21, officially launched their campaign for the impending General Elections.

Incumbents, Mark Brantley, Alexis Jeffers and Eric Evelyn are running again to defend the three seats won in 2020 to form the Tripartite Team Unity Government.

Brantley in his speech on Saturday (20) evening, urged party supporters to return the Concerned Citizens Movement to office with the three seats, as they are working with the People’s Action Movement (PAM) to usher in the new paradigm of unity.

If CCM keeps its promise and brings the three seats, you [PAM] must bring the seats to the table so we could have real unity in this country again. Unity was not about Timothy Harris, it was not about Shawn Richards or Vance Amory of blessed memory or me, Unity was about you, the people…and nobody can hijack Unity.

The candidates would be seeking reelection in the following districts:

Constituency #9: St. Paul & St. John: Mark Brantley

Constituency #10: St. George : Eric Evelyn

Constituency #11: St. Thomas & St. James: Alexis Jeffers

The Campaign Launch and Rally was held at Caribbean Cove which is located in Stoney Grove. In attendance were members and friends of the People’s Action Movement.

CCM’s main political opponents, the Nevis Reformation Party is expected to launch their candidates shortly.

So far, only the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party and the Concerned Citizens Movement have officially launched their full slate of candidates for the upcoming elections.