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JAHZARA CLAXTON DRAFTED BY TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS FOR 2026 WCPL

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

By: T. Chapman

Rising Star Jahzara Claxton has been drafted by the Trinbago Knight Riders for the 2026 edition of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League.

Claxton was one of two players retained by Trinbago Knight Riders.

The players retained or selected during this stage were:

Barbados Tridents – Qiana Joseph, Afy Fletcher
Jamaica Empress – Stafanie Taylor, Aaliyah Alleyne
Guyana Amazon Warriors – Realeanna Grimmond, Ashmini Munisar
Trinbago Knight Riders – Deandra Dottin, Jahzara Claxto

Claxton is presently on tour with the West Indies competing in the Women’s World Cup in England.

As one of the region’s brightest young cricketing talents, representing West Indies at the World Cup is a huge milestone. 

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