Investigation Launched Into The Fatal Shooting of Xavier Dore

The authorities on Nevis have launched a murder investigation following the death of a Xavier Dore in the Liburd Hill area of Nevis on the evening of July 29th, 2025.

Preliminary reports indicate that between 8PM and 8:30PM, officers from the Newcastle Police Station responded to a call regarding a suspected fatal accident along the Island Main Road, near the Methodist Church in Liburd Hill.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the lifeless body of 27-year-old Xavier Dore of Pot Works, Nevis, lying on the roadside near a damaged motor scooter.

A further assessment of the scene by the police revealed multiple spent shells in the vicinity, prompting the immediate initiation of a homicide investigation. Upon examination, officers observed that Mr. Dore’s body bore injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The District Medical Officer was summoned to the scene and pronounced Dore deceased.

According to reports, Dore was travelling on his motor scooter toward his residence when, upon reaching the vicinity of the Methodist Church, he was ambushed and shot multiple times by an unknown assailant or assailants. He subsequently lost control of the vehicle, collided with a nearby utility box, and succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed the scene, and collected some items of evidential value. Further inquiries are ongoing and investigational updates will be appropriately issued as it progresses.

The RSCNPF urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Newcastle Police Station, the Charlestown Police Station, or the nearest Police outpost.

