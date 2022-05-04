International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) Day 2022

May 4, 2022

The U.S. Embassy to Barbados collaborated with the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in Roswell, New Mexico to gather regional Eastern Caribbean law enforcement officials for “ILEA Day 2022”. The workshop brought together 25 law enforcement and criminal justice executives from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to celebrate the accomplishments of the alumni network and to discuss collaboration, mentoring and training within the region.

Commodore Errington Shurland provided welcoming remarks which highlighted the importance of cooperative security within the Eastern Caribbean. U.S. Ambassador Linda Taglialatela addressed the attendees during opening remarks, noting, “It takes a network to beat a network. With transnational criminal organizations targeting gaps in the system, it is up to us to work together to reduce barriers to cooperation. The United States will continue to support collaborative and cooperative law enforcement partnerships through training programs, cooperative engagements, and alumni working sessions such as this one.”

In addition, Ms. Jo-Anne Xavier-Cuffy of Dominica was the global honoree for the “Outstanding Cooperation with Regional Partners” award for her “tenacious resolve to fight corruption and routinely working with other ILEA alumni to foster cooperation between Financial Intelligence Units in the Caribbean.” Diani Jimesha Prince of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney of Antigua and Barbuda were also recognized for their noteworthy successes within the alumni network.

The participants have taken part in various advanced-level Executive Development Symposiums on Transnational Organized Crime at the International Law Enforcement Academy in Roswell, New Mexico. ILEA Roswell is the United States Department of State’s advanced training academy for international law enforcement professionals. ILEA Roswell provides senior-level academic instruction on the latest law enforcement and criminal justice techniques, equipping foreign law enforcement officials with the skills and knowledge to effectively investigate and combat crime in their respective countries. ILEA Roswell is part of an elite group of five ILEAs that serve as important tools in supporting U.S. foreign policy and law enforcement objectives around the world.

END