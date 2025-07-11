INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE UNDERWAY ON GEORGE STREET TO EASE FLOODING AND IMPROVE SAFETY

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, July 10, 2025 (SKNIS) – The Ministry of Public Infrastructure is actively upgrading the infrastructure along George Street in Newtown, aiming to bring much-needed relief to dozens of families, businesses, pedestrians and motorists in the area and its surrounding communities.

The Public Works Department is overseeing the road resurfacing following the removal of the top layer several weeks ago. During Thursday’s (July 10, 2025), Sitting of the National Assembly, Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Konris Maynard, updated the project’s progress, which has additional components to help alleviate the flooding that frequently affects the area during heavy rainfall.

“When we are doing road resurfacing, we try as much as possible to see if there are infrastructural improvements that can be done. And in George Street, because that road has not been rehabilitated for a very long time, there are a lot of aged pipelines in and below George Street,” he stated, noting that the lack of yard space meant that pipes were initially laid and connected underground in the road. “And so it is going to take some time to complete that.”

“Also, George Street has had a particular issue with drainage, and so the engineers are looking to see how best we can get the water out of George Street. All of that has been designed and is being implemented, so it will take a little time before it is covered,” Minister Maynard added.

Honourable Maynard apologised to persons impacted by the dust and other inconvenience in the area, but added that this is necessary to move forward in creating a safer community that will benefit everyone.

