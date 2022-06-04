Increase In Covid Cases: CDC to issue Level 3 Notice for SKN

The latest Covid-19 Situation Report No. 790 confirms that there is an increase in the number active covid cases.

According to the Ministry of Health, over the last two weeks, May 20, 2020 to June 3, 2020, 144 cases of COVID-19 were added to the tally bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,798 and 43 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, the Ministry of Health is monitoring eighty-eight (88) active cases.

In the Federation, 78.4 % of the adults and 18.0% of children 12-17 years in the population are fully vaccinated.

This data was disaggregated by island, revealing that 82.0 % of adults in St. Kitts and 68.6% of adults in Nevis are fully vaccinated. While, 18.6 % of children 12 -17 years in St. Kitts and 16.3% in Nevis are fully vaccinated. 56.7% of the total population is fully vaccinated. The best protection is still the vaccine and many of the infected who are vaccinated have little or no symptoms.

In a press statement addressing the increase, the Ministry of Health indicated that they were notified on Thursday that, based on the foregoing trend, the Federation’s CDC COVID-19 travel health notice level, will escalate from level two to level three effective Monday, June 6, 2022.

To reduce the spread of the virus, here are some measures that are effective: