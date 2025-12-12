Immediate National Recall of “Royal Honey” and “Secret Miracle Honey”

The Bureau of Standards issues a mandatory national recall for the products “Royal honey” and “Secret Miracle Honey” purchased during routine market surveillance from a registered retail business in St. Kitts and Nevis. These products are not approved under any national legislation, standard, or regulation within the Federation for trade or distribution.

After conformity testing, these products were found to contain Sildenafil which is a prescription drug or medication that is primarily used to treat erectile dysfunction (ED) and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Sildenafil is widely recognised under the brand name, Viagra.

The presence of this item in public trade spaces violates Bureau of Standards SRO 35 and SRO 36. Furthermore, under the Sale of Food and Drugs Act, it violates sections 3 and 4.

The Bureau hereby mandates an immediate national recall of this product. All distributors and retailers must remove it from sale within 48 hours of this notice.