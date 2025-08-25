Hon. Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge Denounces Premier’s “Malicious Lies” Over Land Sales

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, August 25, 2025 (Nevis Reformation Party) — Hon. Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP), has strongly refuted claims made by the Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley that she sold lands on the southern side of Nevis and personally benefitted millions of dollars.

Speaking in response to the Premier’s address, Dr. Daniel-Hodge described the allegations as “absolutely false” and “a desperate attempt to destroy her good name.”

“The Premier continues to lie on my name. He continues to attack my integrity, and in his desperation, he sinks deeper and deeper into dishonesty,” Dr. Daniel-Hodge declared.

The NRP Leader said she will move quickly to take legal action against the statements, which she branded as slanderous.

“As early as tomorrow, I will pursue swift legal action. If the Premier can prove anywhere that I have pocketed millions from any land sale, I will resign my seat forthwith. That is how confident I am, because I know the truth,” she asserted.

Dr. Daniel-Hodge further expressed her disappointment that the Premier would use his public platform to spread what she called “sick lies” rather than address pressing national issues.

Quoting scripture from John 8:44, she remarked: “When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.” According to Dr. Daniel-Hodge, Nevisians are witnessing “a spirit of deception” in leadership that must be confronted not only through political action but also through prayer.

“I stand with you my people tonight because I am fed up — fed up with bad governance, fed up with the character assassination, fed up with the lies. Together, we will fight to the very end to bring good governance to Nevis,” she affirmed.

The NRP Leader called on the people of Nevis to remain united and vigilant in the face of what she described as “continued character attacks” and pledged to remain steadfast in the pursuit of truth, integrity, and accountability in public life.

END

