Hewlette Hanley Sentenced For Larceny By Servant

Hewlette Hanley of West Farm, St. Kitts, has been sentenced for the offence of Larceny by Servant, committed on October 7th, 2024, at the Basseterre Post Office.

Having pleaded guilty to the offence on October 3rd, 2025, Mr Hanley was given a twelve (12) months imprisonment sentence suspended for two (2) years on condition that no further offence is committed during the suspension period.

His sentence was handed down at the High Court of Justice, presided over by His Lordship Justice Iain Morley KC, on November 14th, 2025.

