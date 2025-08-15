Health Ministry strengthens healthcare response capabilities with delivery of two ambulances

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 15, 2025 (JNF Hospital Communications) — With the delivery, at the JNF General Hospital, of two ambulances on Thursday August 14, the Ministry of Health has taken an important step in strengthening its healthcare response capabilities and ensuring timely, reliable emergency medical transport for citizens and residents.

“These ambulances are more than just vehicles – they are lifelines, equipped to provide critical care during those crucial moments when every second counts,” emphasised Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mr Curtis Martin, who was on hand to welcome the two ambulances.

Supervisor of EMT Services, Mr Davis Glasgow, who drove one of the ambulances which had been refurbished at the TDC Automotive Division, guided Permanent Secretary Martin, and Mr Dillon Edmeade, Personal Assistant to the Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Hon Dr Terrance Drew, as they inspected the ambulances.

Highlighting the significance of the additional ambulances, the Permanent Secretary said that their arrival reinforces his Ministry’s commitment to improving access to emergency medical services and supporting the hardworking EMT operators who serve on the frontlines every day.

“We encourage the public to continue cooperating fully with our ambulance operators, especially during emergencies,” appealed Mr Martin. “Your support and understanding helps our teams respond swiftly and effectively to those in need.”

In underscoring the importance of taking care of the ambulances, Mr Martin reminded the medical and transport staff of the responsibility that comes with operating those vehicles.

He implored them to ensure that the ambulances are used with care, professionalism, and a strong sense of duty where they always put patient safety and dignity first as they transport individuals to and from the healthcare facilities.

Delivery of the two ambulances increases the ambulance fleet size to five. According to EMT Supervisor, Mr Davis Glasgow, three of the ambulances will be stationed at the JNF General Hospital and one each at the Mary Charles Hospital in Molineux, and the Pogson Medical Centre in Sandy Point respectively.

“Looking ahead, we are proud to share that by November 2025 we will be adding seven more ambulances to our fleet,” assured Permanent Secretary Martin. “This planned expansion will further enhance our reach and responsiveness, making sure that no call for help goes unanswered.”

He appealed to all to continue working together – staff of the Ministry and the public alike – as in that way, they will build a health system that is responsive, compassionate, and worthy of the trust placed on it by the general public.

