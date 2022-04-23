Governor-General to seek legal advice as Elected Members revoke support for PM Harris

By: Staff Writer

Governor-General His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton has responded to the majority of Elected Representatives in the National Assembly. On Thursday, the Governor General received a letter from the elected representatives indicating that they no longer support Dr. Timothy Harris as Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The letter dated 21st April, 2022 with the Governor General’s signature affixed, confirmed receipt of the correspondence from six of the nine Elected Representatives who are also Cabinet Ministers.

Hon. Eugene Hamilton of the People’s Action Movement is excluded as he is off island receiving medical attention.

In his letter, the Governor General states:

I wish to acknowledge receipt of a communication addressed to me. It bears no date. I note the request contained therein. Consistent with my duty to seek formal legal advice, I wish to advise that I will do so and revert to you at the earliest.

The Governor-General’s response is addressed to Hon. Shawn K. Richards, Hon. Eugene Hamilton, Hon. Lindsay Grant, Hon. Jonel Powell, Hon. Mark Brantley, Hon. Eric Evelyn, and Hon. Alexis Jeffers.