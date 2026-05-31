GOVERNOR-GENERAL LEADS TRIBUTE TO SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS’ CENTENARIANS

By: SKNIS

Today, (May 31, 2026) is celebrated as Centenarians Day in Saint Kitts and Nevis. The annual commemoration recognises and celebrates the contributions of seniors across the Federation who are 100 years old and older.



As has been the tradition over the past several years, Governor-General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, accompanied by Minister of State responsible for Ageing, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, and other ministry officials, visited every centenarian and presented each with a token of appreciation on reaching this milestone.

Centenarians in Nevis were honoured on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Deputy Governor-General, Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd, joined the visiting officials as they paid tribute to Eliza Jeffers, 106, of Hamilton Estate, and Olga “Francis” Hicks-Jeffers, 102, of Camps Village. Both Jeffers and Hicks-Jeffers reside at the Flamboyant Nursing Home. The group also visited Evelyn Browne, 101, of Jessups Village; Legantine “Leontine” Clarke, 102, of Chicken Stone; Geraldine Berry, 101, of Church Road, and Ernestine Wilks, 100, of Camps.



Friday, May 29, 2026, saw the Governor-General, Minister of State, and others honouring the three centenarians in Saint Kitts. These are Edmund Morton, 101, of Greenlands; Esther Harris, 104, of St. Peter’s, and Rupert Griffin, 100.

Every stop featured a brief segment of praise and worship to give thanks to God for his blessings on the seniors.



Minister of State Phillip noted the importance of each visit, expressing that it was an honour to celebrate the longevity and resilience of each centenarian.



Governor-General Liburd thanked the centenarians for their contribution to nation building and equally thanked their caretakers for keeping them in such good spirits.



Centenarians Day commemorations align with the government’s policy to enrich the lives of all seniors so they can enjoy their golden years.