GOVERNMENT’S SIGNIFICANT WATER INVESTMENTS DELIVER MAJOR RESULTS AS 70 PERCENT OF HOUSEHOLDS WILL SOON RECEIVE 24-HOUR SUPPLY

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, December 18, 2025 (SKNIS): The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is on the verge of a major water milestone, with the imminent full commissioning of the Basseterre Desalination Plant expected to dramatically improve the island’s water supply and ensure reliable access for the majority of households.

During his contribution to the 2026 Budget Debate on Thursday, December 18, 2025, Minister responsible for Water, the Honourable Konris Maynard, said that once the new state-of-the-art desalination facility becomes fully operational, it will “significantly reduce the national supply deficit” and “restore water service across Basseterre and its environment.”

“It will provide drought-resilient, climate-smart water security for generations to come,” the minister said, noting that the government is now just days away from receiving final clearance for full commissioning of the plant and described the impact as transformational.

“[When] we get the green light to go ahead with full operation we would have moved from less than 25 percent of the households in Saint Kitts having 24-hour water service, to now over 70 percent of households having 24-hour service,” the minister stated. “Because of the investments we have made, in short order, around 70 percent of our households can return to 24-hour water service. And of course, the other 30 percent will be done through the well programme.”

Minister Maynard said this progress represents one of the most significant achievements in the country’s modern water history. He noted that the government has increased the water budget by over 400 percent in the past three years to rebuild critical infrastructure that had been neglected for decades.

As part of these efforts, the government has recommenced groundwater exploration, commissioned a new well in Cayon, and is constructing a 500,000-gallon tank there to improve distribution. A 200,000-gallon tank has also been procured for the Dieppe Bay area, while 15,000 feet of new water pipes are being laid in the Southeast Peninsula to replace deteriorating lines.

Additionally, a drone-based semi-airborne hydrogeological survey identified 17 new potential well sites, with nine prioritised for development. The first new well, to be drilled in Saddler’s Village, is expected to begin construction before the end of the year.

Minister Maynard also pointed to the completion of a 70,000-gallon-per-day solar-powered desalination plant at the Canada Industrial Site in partnership with the United Arab Emirates, and the upcoming US$47 million TransWater Project through the Green Climate Fund, which will further expand the Federation’s water infrastructure.

He emphasised that the investments in desalination, storage, and new pipelines are delivering real results for households and businesses. “This administration has made the kind of bold and strategic investments that were long overdue,” Minister Maynard said. “We are not only fixing problems—we are securing the water future of Saint Kitts and Nevis for generations to come.”

-30-