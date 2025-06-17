Local News

Government Policy on High-Risk Pregnancy Fund

By: Tito Chapman

High Risk Pregnancy Fund

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis has introduced a High-Risk Pregnancy Fund, a targeted support initiative for expectant mothers diagnosed with high-risk pregnancies.

To date, one mother is already benefitting from the fund, according to Prime Minister Drew.

pmdrewpregnancyfund 20250614 120607 00007454422815912879748

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis remains committed to ensuring that all women, especially those facing medical risks during pregnancy, receive the care they need.

The Eligibility Criteria is as follows:


• The pregnant mother must be diagnosed as high-risk by a licensed physician.
• A formal letter or medical certificate from the attending physician is required, confirming:
• The high-risk diagnosis
• The need for financial or logistical assistance.

The government is assuring that all cases will be handled with the strictest confidentiality to protect the dignity and privacy of the women involved.

How to Apply

If you are an expectant mother facing a high-risk pregnancy and require assistance, please present your documentation directly to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The fund is designed to remove barriers to critical maternal healthcare and ensure that every high-risk pregnant woman in our Federation has access to the support she needs for a safe and healthy delivery.

Together, we stand for compassionate care, maternal health, and the well-being of every family in our nation.

