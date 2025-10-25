Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Evacuates Students from Jamaica Ahead of Hurricane Melissa

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 25, 2025 — The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through the Prime Minister’s Office has successfully coordinated the evacuation of St. Kitts and Nevis nationals studying in Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa continues to intensify.

A chartered flight carrying twenty-seven (27) students departed from Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday evening, bound for Turks and Caicos and on to St. Kitts. on Sunday October 26, 2025.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew said the decision to act swiftly was driven by the Government’s fervent commitment to the safety and well-being of all nationals abroad.

Arrangements have also been made for students who opted to remain in Jamaica. Through coordination with the University of the West Indies (UWI) and the St. Kitts and Nevis Student Association (SKNSA), these students are being accommodated at a designated hotel that meets safety and emergency standards. The University has also confirmed that official shelters remain available should further precautions become necessary.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to monitor the situation closely in Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, and remains in active communication with regional partners and CARICOM institutions. Nationals in affected territories are advised to remain alert, follow the guidance of local authorities and maintain communication with their respective embassies.

For further assistance, nationals may contact:

* Ms. Karyl Woods, President, St. Kitts-Nevis Student Association – +1 (876) 226-0052

* Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in Cuba – Ambassador H.E. Verna Mills – +53 7 204 6786