GOVERNMENT BREAKS GROUND ON NEW CRUISE TERMINAL AT PORT ZANTE, ADVANCING SAINT KITTS’ HOME-PORTING AMBITIONS

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, July 01, 2026 (SKNIS): The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, through the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA), today (July 01, 2026), officially broke ground on the New Cruise Terminal Development Project at Port Zante, marking the start of a transformative investment that will position Saint Kitts as a regional cruise home-porting destination.



The new terminal forms a key component of the government’s strategy to strengthen the Federation’s tourism industry, modernise critical port infrastructure, and expand economic opportunities through cruise tourism.



Purpose-built to support home-porting operations, the facility will enable passengers to begin and end their cruise vacations in Saint Kitts, transitioning the destination beyond its traditional role as a port of call. The development is expected to generate increased visitor spending, longer overnight stays, stronger airlift demand, and wider economic benefits for businesses and communities across the Federation.

The terminal will also feature modern passenger processing, advanced security and baggage screening systems, and enhanced immigration technology designed to deliver a seamless arrival and departure experience.



Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of SCASPA, Adeola Moore, described the groundbreaking as another significant milestone in the Authority’s commitment to developing infrastructure that supports national growth and competitiveness.

“This project reflects SCASPA’s commitment to investing in facilities that are modern, efficient, resilient, and future-ready,” Ms. Moore said. “Once completed, the terminal will significantly enhance the guest arrival and departure experience through improved passenger processing, state-of-the-art security and baggage screening systems, and modern immigration technologies comparable to those at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport.”



Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, said the development represents a bold step in strengthening the country’s tourism product and long-term economic resilience.

“This new cruise terminal represents vision, partnership, innovation and confidence in the future of Saint Kitts and Nevis as one of the Caribbean’s premier cruise destinations,” Minister Henderson said. “Today, we take a bold step beyond being a port of call as we position Saint Kitts and Nevis to becoming a transit port, joining the likes of Antigua and Barbados.”



Minister Henderson explained that cruise home-porting will create new opportunities for increased visitor expenditure, additional hotel occupancy, improved air connectivity, and broader participation by local businesses throughout the tourism sector.



“This project is far more than an investment in infrastructure. It is an investment in our people, our businesses, and the long-term prosperity of our nation,” she said.



Minister Henderson also confirmed that preparations for home-porting operations remain on schedule for November 2027, noting that P&O Cruises has advised that bookings for cruises departing from Saint Kitts are progressing well, while regional and local travel advisor sales programmes continue to be finalised.



The New Cruise Terminal Development Project underscores the government’s commitment to modern infrastructure, sustainable tourism development, and positioning Saint Kitts and Nevis as a leading cruise destination in the Caribbean for decades to come.







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