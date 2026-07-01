SPEAKER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY RECEIVES CUBAN AMBASSADOR

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 30th 2026 (National Assembly of Saint Christopher and Nevis) – The Hon. Lanein Blanchette, Speaker of the National Assembly of Saint Christopher and Nevis, was pleased to receive a Courtesy Call from His Excellency Giuvel Orozco Ortega, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to the Federation on Tuesday, 30th June 2026 at the National Assembly Chamber. This engagement is indicative of the longstanding bilateral relations between Cuba and St. Kitts & Nevis, as well as the National Assembly’s continued thrust to bolster parliamentary diplomacy across the Hemisphere.



Notably, the Honourable Speaker congratulated His Excellency Ortega on his appointment as Ambassador, wishing him a successful tenure, while encouraging him to enjoy that which the Federation has to offer. Furthermore, she shared that the bonds between both nations remain βirmly rooted in a respect for the rule of law, parliamentary principles and a rich culture. Reβlecting on her own interactions, the Honourable Speaker highlighted the continued national growth attributable to the willingness of the Cuban Government to provide specialized educational training to nationals, particularly in medicine.



Ambassador Ortega was pleased to learn of the National Assembly’s composition and operations, as well as reβlections of service by the Honourable Speaker. His Excellency also noted some of the differences between Legislatures, while further expressing the commitment to engage in parliamentary diplomacy through shared multilateral organisations like ParlAmericas. Additionally, he shared several avenues undertaken by the Cuban Legislature to maintain civic engagement in the legislative process.

The National Assembly continues to support deeper relations with the various nations with which the Federation enjoys formal diplomatic ties. As a longstanding partner, Cuba has supported not only the health sector of the nation but has continually supported the educational pursuits of citizens, contributing to a robust national human resource. Consequently, the National Assembly stands in solidarity with the Cuban people.



Also in attendance to the meeting was Mr. Mauriel Knight, Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly.

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